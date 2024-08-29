Aquarius: Your rash behavior could strain your relationship with your wife, so consider the consequences before acting impulsively. If possible, take some time away to clear your mind. Today, you might find yourself in a conflict with someone close, which could escalate to legal matters, costing you hard-earned money. However, your charm and personality will help you make a few new friends. Wedding bells may ring for some, while others will find romance that lifts their spirits. It’s a great day at work—your colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and your boss will be pleased with your progress. Businesspeople may also see profits today. You'll have plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to pursue your interests, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss today. Remedy: For great health, offer raw turmeric to a flowing stream or river.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM.