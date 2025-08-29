Aquarius: Let go of stubbornness—it only wastes energy and stands in the way of your happiness. Some financial challenges may arise today, but with wisdom and clear thinking, you can turn setbacks into gains. Unexpected guests may visit in the evening, adding liveliness to your home. Love life looks wonderful—filled with warmth, affection, and joy. Laughter and cheer will brighten your day, as most things move in your favour. Married life will feel especially rewarding, though a concern related to children might momentarily upset you. Remedy: Include milk and curd in your diet for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.