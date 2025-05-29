Aquarius: Your smile will be your greatest strength today, acting as a powerful shield against stress and low moods. A significant profit in business is likely, and the day holds strong potential to elevate your ventures to new heights. Your natural charm and magnetic personality will help you connect with new people and expand your social circle. However, be mindful—unfulfilled promises may leave your partner feeling disappointed or irritable, so try to communicate openly and sincerely. At work, unexpected challenges may arise. Handle them with diplomacy and tact to avoid unnecessary complications. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts when asked—your insights will be valued and respected. In your personal life, setting overly high expectations could lead to emotional letdowns in your marriage. Aim for balance, empathy, and understanding to keep the bond strong. Remedy: To nurture and strengthen your romantic relationships, consider gifting items associated with the moon—such as white or silver-toned fabrics, pearls, or sweets. These are believed to enhance emotional harmony and love.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5 pm.