Aquarius: Your child's excellent performance will fill you with immense pride and joy. If you’re involved in a money-related legal matter, the court’s decision is likely to go in your favor, bringing financial benefits. There will be rituals or special ceremonies at home, adding to the positive energy. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from care and concern—take time to understand their perspective instead of reacting impulsively. You’ll use your free time effectively today to tackle unfinished tasks that have been lingering. However, concerns about your spouse’s declining health might cause stress. Reading the autobiography of a prominent personality could inspire and realign your thoughts and goals. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting your partner a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.