Aquarius: Unwanted thoughts might cloud your mind today, so try engaging in physical exercise to keep your mind active—after all, an idle mind is a devil's workshop. If you run a small business, seeking advice from close ones could bring financial benefits. Your excess energy and enthusiasm will help ease domestic tensions and lead to positive outcomes. You may feel the absence of true love in your life today, but remember, things change with time, including your romantic situation. It’s not the best day to invite your boss or seniors over to your home. You won’t be too concerned with others’ opinions today and might prefer solitude in your free time. Be mindful with your partner, as one of you might accidentally get hurt in bed, so take care to be gentle. Remedy: Drink water mixed with jaggery (gud) before leaving home to enhance success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.