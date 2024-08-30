Aquarius: "Develop a generous attitude toward life. Complaining about your living conditions only saps your energy and diminishes the joy of life. It’s a poverty of mindset that destroys the essence of life and undermines your hopes for contentment. If you’ve been trying to get money back from a debtor who’s been avoiding repayment, today could be your lucky day, as they may unexpectedly return the money. Plan something exciting and fun for the latter part of the day. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling confused. Use your free time today to seek out a reliable solution to a problem you’ve been facing. Remember the health benefits of a hug—you’ll receive plenty from your spouse today. However, you may also reflect on an old mistake and feel upset about it. Remedy: To bring happiness and fulfill your cooking desires, prepare and share Besan halwa with others."

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.