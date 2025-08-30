Aquarius: Your health will remain steady, even if mental pressures linger in the background. The day is filled with energy, and unexpected gains may come your way. It’s a favorable time to reconnect with people you don’t meet often, spreading warmth and positivity all around. Stay focused on important matters, as they may bring rewarding outcomes. With a little effort, your married life could feel especially blissful today. Sharing the kitchen and preparing something special with your partner will add extra spice and joy to your relationship. Remedy: For excellent health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the soothing glow of moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.