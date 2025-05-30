Aquarius: Try to keep your temper in check today, as a quarrelsome attitude could seriously damage an important relationship. Foster open-mindedness and let go of any lingering biases—this will help you build stronger, more positive connections. Be mindful of your spending and focus only on essential purchases. Avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, or being overly critical of others, as it may only lead to tension. On the brighter side, your romantic life is set to blossom. Your day may begin with your partner’s smile and end with dreams of each other, deepening your bond even further. A relative might drop by unexpectedly, requiring your time and attention—but your warmth will make them feel truly welcomed. After a long while, you may enjoy a heartfelt, comforting hug from your spouse, bringing emotional closeness. Consider reading the autobiography of a well-known personality today—it could offer valuable insights and inspiration for your personal growth. Remedy: Feed fried savouries (pakodas) to crows to promote happiness and good health, as they are associated with Saturn's blessings.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.