Aquarius: The loyalty and courage of your spouse may bring you joy today. However, you might experience discomfort from a chronic illness, potentially requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant expenses. During a family gathering, you will take the spotlight. Romance will fill your heart and mind. Someone at work, who previously seemed incompatible, will engage in a positive conversation with you today. Be cautious about gossiping, as it can consume your time. You may find yourself questioning your partner's sincerity, which could negatively impact your marriage in the future. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, use a moderate amount of red chili when preparing food.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.