Aquarius: Take extra care of your health today. If you previously invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you are likely to see positive returns. Be mindful of your words at home, as tensions may arise. Travel could strengthen your romantic connection. A single kind act at work might turn rivals into allies. If you go shopping, resist the urge to overspend. Today, you will experience your marriage in its most beautiful and fulfilling form. Remedy: To enhance your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.