Aquarius: Foster a calm and harmonious mindset—harboring hatred can be more damaging than you realize, both emotionally and physically. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than goodness, so choose kindness consciously. Those who have made investments may face financial setbacks today, so proceed with caution. Avoid unpredictable or harsh behavior, especially toward your spouse, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your love life offers a renewed sense of hope. However, you may find it hard to focus at work today due to internal confusion or a lingering dilemma. A short pleasure trip will bring you joy and relaxation. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to feel especially grateful to have you—cherish and make the most of this special connection. Remedy: Hang blue curtains at home to enhance positive energy and create a warm, uplifting family atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.