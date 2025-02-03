Aquarius: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who could have a profound impact on your thoughts. Make investment decisions carefully and wisely. Be mindful of your words in group settings, as impulsive remarks may invite criticism. Your sincere and unconditional love holds the power to create something beautiful. A single act of kindness at work could turn adversaries into allies. Pay attention to the advice of others—it might prove valuable today. The evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati with blue flowers to bring harmony and positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.