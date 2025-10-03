Aquarius: Jealousy may weigh you down today, but remember—it is a self-inflicted wound. Instead of lamenting, inspire yourself to overcome it by sharing in others’ joys and sorrows. Be cautious with finances, as investing blindly on someone else’s advice may lead to losses. On the brighter side, unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill the family with happiness. Romance takes center stage—plan something special for the evening to make it truly memorable. Spending time with an elder family member will give you valuable insights into life’s deeper lessons. Love flows beautifully today, as the harmony of Venus and Mars blesses your bond. A surprise dish prepared by your beloved could melt away your fatigue and bring pure delight. Remedy: For financial well-being, chant ॐ गं गणपतये नमः (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.