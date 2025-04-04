Aquarius: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain steady today. However, financial concerns might weigh on your mind. It’s a good idea to speak with a trusted confidant for guidance and peace of mind. Your friends could lift your spirits by planning something fun for the evening. When it comes to your partner, emotional support will only come through true understanding—so take time to truly listen. You’ll have plenty of time for yourself today. Use it to indulge in something you enjoy—whether it’s reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. However, the poor health of a child or an elderly family member could cause stress, potentially affecting your married life. On a brighter note, your beloved may surprise you with a homemade dish that melts away your fatigue and fills your heart with warmth. Remedy: Include black pepper in your daily meals to attract financial stability and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.