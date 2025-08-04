Aquarius: Your generous and open-hearted nature proves to be a hidden blessing today, helping you gradually shed emotional burdens such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, ego, and jealousy. This inner shift brings a sense of liberation and peace. Financially, you’re likely to benefit from multiple sources, adding to your sense of stability. Later in the day, a piece of unexpected good news will bring joy and uplift the spirits of your entire family. A budding romance may add an extra sparkle to your mood, keeping you cheerful and optimistic. However, a long-standing project may face delays—stay patient and avoid frustration. Being someone who values solitude, you may often feel overwhelmed by constant social interaction. Fortunately, today offers you the perfect opportunity to carve out quiet time for yourself amidst the usual chaos. On the relationship front, your spouse will go the extra mile to bring you happiness, strengthening your bond. Remedy: For continued progress in your career, avoid relocating or altering your place of worship or family altar at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.