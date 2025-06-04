Aquarius: Despite your high spirits, you will feel the absence of someone special who isn’t with you today. New income opportunities are likely to come through your network of acquaintances. An elder relative will bless you and may seek your help in resolving personal matters. Your boundless love means a lot to your partner. You might also meet someone remarkable at work today. Your creativity and enthusiasm will make this day very productive and rewarding. Though you often see jokes about married life on social media, today you’ll feel truly emotional when beautiful and surprising truths about your marriage come to light. Remedy: Show kindness to the sweeper community by donating raw coal and black sesame seeds wrapped in woollen cloth to boost your professional success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.