Aquarius: Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could have a remarkable influence on your thoughts and perspective. Financial constraints might cause minor tensions within the family, so think carefully before speaking and seek advice when needed. Spending time with friends will bring comfort and joy. Thoughts of meeting an old friend after a long time may make your heart race with excitement. If you go shopping today, you are likely to pick out a beautiful dress material for yourself. Your partner might surprise you with an unforgettable gesture, adding a spark to your relationship. Family members will be pleased to see you in good health, further brightening the day. Remedy: Feed cows with chane ki dal (split Bengal gram) to attract financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.