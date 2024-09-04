Aquarius: To lift the sentimental mood you're in today, it's important to let go of the past. You’re likely to receive financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly with help from your maternal uncle or grandfather. You'll make positive changes to your home environment. You might feel a lack of joy and energy due to missing someone's company. Channel your high energy into your professional pursuits. Use your spare time to tackle tasks you've been planning but haven't yet executed. You can look forward to a beautiful romantic day, although some health issues may cause you discomfort. Remedy: Engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.