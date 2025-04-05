Aquarius: Be extra cautious about your health today, especially if you suffer from blood pressure issues. Keep your spending in check—focus only on essentials and avoid unnecessary purchases. If you're planning any changes at home, be sure to get everyone's approval to maintain harmony. Your beloved will go out of their way to make you feel happy and appreciated. A shopping trip may lead you to pick up a lovely piece of clothing or fabric for yourself. If you've been feeling weighed down by negativity lately, today brings a refreshing shift—you’ll feel truly blessed. Your inner calm will help you foster a warm and peaceful atmosphere at home. Remedy: To support better health, try incorporating more green into your daily wardrobe.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.