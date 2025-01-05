Aquarius: The support of influential people will greatly boost your morale today. Investments related to your home are likely to be profitable. However, your stubbornness may upset your family members and close friends. Disappointment in love will not hold you back, as you’ll achieve your goals through determination and patience. Today calls for careful decision-making, where using your mind will be more important than following your emotions. Your married life may face some stress due to unmet daily needs, such as food, cleaning, and other household tasks. Remedy: Offer radish placed on a bronze plate to a temple or give it to beggars near the temple to restore harmony and balance in your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5 pm.