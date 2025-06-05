Aquarius: Pay close attention to your health today, as it may require extra care. An unexpected increase in expenses could disrupt your peace of mind, but supportive friends will be there if you need help. A delightful surprise awaits, as you may receive an affectionate call from your beloved, lifting your spirits. Work might feel uninspiring today, and a personal dilemma could distract you from focusing on your tasks. Consider exploring travel opportunities—they may bring both relief and inspiration. On the personal front, your marriage will feel especially fulfilling, radiating warmth and deep connection. Remedy: To maintain a healthier lifestyle, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.