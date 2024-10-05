Aquarius: If you haven't been getting enough rest, you may feel extremely fatigued today and will need to take some extra time to recharge. Property deals are likely to come through, bringing substantial profits. You'll find that your children have valuable lessons to teach you; their pure spirits and joyful innocence can uplift everyone around them. Expect some unexpected romantic feelings to surface today. However, keep in mind that not everything will go as planned. You’re set to have one of the best days with your spouse, enjoying each other's company. Today, you'll indulge and pamper your children, ensuring they stay close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.