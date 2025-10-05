Aquarius: Channel your thoughts toward positivity as you confront the intimidating shadow of fear. If you allow fear to dominate, it can turn you into its helpless victim—so face it with courage and optimism. Those involved in the dairy or milk industry may see financial gains today. Work-related pressures might occupy most of your attention, leaving little time for family or friends. However, in your relationship, long-held misunderstandings and complaints are likely to fade away, bringing warmth and harmony. It’s best to postpone new ventures or major expenses for now. If you’re married with children, they may express their disappointment about not spending enough time with you. Still, the day holds promise for beautiful moments of love and shared joy—good food and affection will remind you of the essence of a happy married life. Remedy: For a blissful family life, install a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze, and worship it daily with devotion.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.