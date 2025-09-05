Aquarius: A fun trip with friends or family will leave you feeling refreshed. Financial gains may fall short of expectations, but don’t let that bother you. Shift your focus to improving your standing at home and among friends. A disagreement with your partner may arise as you try to prove your point, but their calm and understanding nature will ease the situation. Remember, nothing is impossible if you have the will to overcome challenges. After a long time, you and your partner are likely to enjoy a peaceful day filled with love and harmony. Meaningful internet browsing may also give you deeper insights and fresh perspectives. Remedy: Wear gold, according to your means, to support steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.