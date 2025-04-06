Aquarius: Despite a hectic schedule, your health is likely to remain strong today. Financially, things are looking up—if you had lent money to someone, there’s a good chance it will be returned. Enjoy some peaceful moments with your family. If others come to you with their problems, try not to let it weigh on your mind—maintain your inner calm. Keep your romantic thoughts private today. At work, your past efforts may finally receive the recognition they deserve, potentially opening the door to a promotion. Business owners could benefit from the guidance of experienced mentors, especially when it comes to expanding their ventures. As a native of this zodiac sign, you likely have a dynamic personality—enjoying lively moments with friends, but also craving solitude from time to time. Fortunately, you’ll find a bit of ‘me time’ in your busy day to recharge and reflect. However, a minor letdown in your relationship might leave you feeling frustrated—your spouse may not be as responsive to your emotional or physical needs today. Patience and understanding will help ease the tension. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds in the morning to strengthen your romantic bond.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.