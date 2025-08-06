Aquarius: Today is perfect for outdoor fun and sports activities—make time for some physical enjoyment. However, it's best to avoid making any investments for now. A friend's problems may leave you feeling concerned or emotionally affected. On the brighter side, romance may blossom today as a friendship starts to deepen. If you’ve been meaning to strike up a conversation with someone at work, today could finally give you that chance. However, be prepared for a few tense moments, as disagreements with close associates may arise. Despite the stress, you’ll find plenty of moments to enjoy and appreciate the joy of married life. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and smoking to help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.