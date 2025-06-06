Aquarius: Your persistent positive outlook is finally set to bring rewards, as success is likely in your current endeavors. While expenses may rise, an increase in income will help you manage your financial obligations with ease. Your timely support could spare someone from misfortune—your compassion will not go unnoticed. In love, your bond is set to deepen, with the day beginning in your partner’s smile and ending in shared dreams. Take some time today to read spiritual books; they may offer insight and help you rise above lingering worries. Married life will feel especially joyful and harmonious. You may even feel inspired to host a small, impromptu gathering at home. Remedy: For steady financial growth, distribute kadi-chawal (cooked rice and gram curry) to those in need—and have a portion yourself as well.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.