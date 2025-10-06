Aquarius: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any challenge that comes your way. Today, you’ll find success in earning money through your own efforts, without needing anyone’s help. The cheerful mood of your family members will fill your home with warmth and positivity. You may find yourself enchanted by the beauty of nature around you. Work will progress smoothly as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. After a hectic schedule, you’ll finally get the chance to relax and enjoy some personal time. A piece of wonderful news may also bring joy to you and your spouse today. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.