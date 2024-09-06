Aquarius: Using personal relationships to meet your own expectations may upset your wife. Advice from your father could be particularly helpful at work today. A letter in the mail will bring joyful news for the whole family. Don’t be discouraged—failures are a natural part of life and add to its beauty. Today, you won’t be concerned with what others think of you. Instead, you’ll prefer to spend your free time in solitude, away from social interactions. Your spouse might prioritize their own family over yours in a time of need, but you’ll remain calm, helping to maintain a peaceful atmosphere at home. Remedy: Enhancing your health can be achieved by placing crystal balls in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.