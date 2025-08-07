Aquarius: Take time to ease your mind and let go of unnecessary tension—inner peace begins with clarity. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses. Expect a delightful evening, as friends or relatives may drop by and uplift your spirits. Be mindful of your words, especially with your partner—harsh remarks can disrupt harmony and strain the relationship. Some colleagues may quietly disagree with how you’re managing key matters. If outcomes aren't aligning with your expectations, consider reassessing your approach and making adjustments. Stay focused on what truly matters today, and avoid getting sidetracked by less important tasks. Keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may feel slightly under the weather. Remedy: Strengthen love and emotional bonds by distributing kesar halwa to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.