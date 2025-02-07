Aquarius: Outdoor sports may draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga will bring significant benefits. A financial inflow could ease many of your money-related worries. If you're feeling mentally burdened, confide in close friends or relatives—it will help lighten your load. Your love life may take an interesting turn, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Take time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. Surprise your spouse by prioritizing quality time over work today. You may find them showering you with extra care and affection, making you feel truly special. Self-care will also be on your mind, and indulging in grooming activities like a new hairstyle or a spa session will leave you feeling refreshed and confident. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to promote a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.