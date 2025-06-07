Aquarius: Psychological fears may unsettle you today, but staying positive and focusing on the brighter side will help keep anxiety at bay. With the support of someone of the opposite sex, you’re likely to see financial gains in your business or job. Some tension may arise at home, so be mindful of your words to avoid conflicts. For some, wedding bells may ring soon, while others will find their spirits lifted by new romance. Take a break from work to spend quality time with your spouse. They might even remind you of your teenage days, sharing some playful, mischievous memories. Family will play an important role in your day—you may enjoy a pleasant hangout with your loved ones. Remedy: To maintain good health, attach copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.