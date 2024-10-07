Aquarius: Engage in creative activities, as staying idle could disrupt your mental peace. Keep your investments and future plans to yourself for now. Make sure to give your family the time and attention they deserve, letting them know how much you care. Spend quality time with them and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. Expect to savor the sweet joys of love today. Keep business separate from personal matters to avoid complications. Although you may plan to rejuvenate and get fit, it might be another day where you struggle to follow through. While love after marriage can seem challenging, today you’ll experience it deeply. Remedy: Donate bronze to enhance the positive influence of Mercury and boost your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Copper.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.