Aquarius: Listen attentively to others—you might discover solutions to your problems in their words. Important plans are likely to take shape today, bringing you fresh financial gains. Friends may invite you over for a delightful evening together. In matters of love, emotions may build slowly but steadily. You value personal space, and today you’re likely to enjoy ample free time—perfect for playing a game, hitting the gym, or pursuing a hobby. Make it a habit to surprise your partner with small gestures of care, as neglect could make them feel unimportant. A friend might also step in to help you avoid a major problem today. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to strengthen family bonds and foster happiness at home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.