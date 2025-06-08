Aquarius: A friend’s astrological advice may inspire you to focus more on your health and well-being. Employed individuals may find themselves in need of funds, but past impulsive spending might limit their options. Use this day to enjoy some calm and quality time with your family. If others bring their problems to you, try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. An unexpected romantic encounter could leave you feeling uncertain or surprised. If you’ve been meaning to strike up a conversation with someone at work, today might be your chance. Attending seminars or exhibitions will not only expand your knowledge but also help you build valuable connections. You and your spouse may finally get some meaningful time together, allowing you to rekindle intimacy and affection. Remedy: Feeding jaggery (gur) to cows can help attract financial stability and abundance.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.