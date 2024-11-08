Aquarius: Despite a packed schedule, your health should remain steady today. Consider discussing investment and savings plans with your family, as their advice could be beneficial for your finances. Evening hours may be busy with visiting guests. Try to keep your passions in check to avoid any risks to your love life. The Moon's position suggests you’ll have plenty of free time, though you may struggle to use it as planned. A relative may surprise you with a visit, which could disrupt your day’s plans. If you have a good singing voice, a song for your partner could lift their spirits. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by wearing black and white shoes.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.