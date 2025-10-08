Aquarius: You will feel drawn to outdoor sports today, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. Students planning to study abroad may face financial challenges at home, causing some stress. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring joy and happiness to the entire family. Your sweetheart will feel like an angel if you share your love openly, though your partner may also be a bit difficult to handle. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and can engage in a creative activity during your free moments. The rainy atmosphere will add a romantic touch, letting you enjoy special moments with your life partner. Remedy: Keep a piece of white silk cloth in your wallet or pocket to support career growth and promotion.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.