Aquarius: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today, especially if it comes with general weakness. It's important not to ignore these symptoms and to prioritize rest. Neglecting responsibilities at work or in business could result in financial losses. Friends will brighten your day with exciting plans for the evening. The anticipation of meeting a friend after a long time might make your heart race. Be mindful not to irritate your associates by providing unclear answers. You might get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or your mobile that you forget to complete important tasks. Your life partner will be especially wonderful today. Remedy: Including cardamom (a representative of Mercury) in your daily diet will improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.