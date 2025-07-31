Aries: Your worries will fade away once you take control of the situation. You'll realise that your anxiety is as fragile as a soap bubble — it bursts the moment you face it with courage. If you've taken money from a relative, you may need to repay it today, no matter what. Some people may make big promises but fail to deliver — don’t waste your time on them. Today, you’ll truly feel the depth of love, something you've only heard about before. However, getting your partner to follow your plans might be a challenge. It’s a great day to attend social and religious events. Your spouse's innocent gestures will bring unexpected joy to your day. Remedy: For career growth, chant or pay respects daily to the twelve names of the Sun God — Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.