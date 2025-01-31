Aries: Engaging in charity work today will bring you inner peace and satisfaction. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on purchasing essentials. Youngsters may seek guidance on their school projects. The thought of reuniting with a long-lost friend may fill you with excitement. Stay mindful and avoid distractions, as losing focus can waste valuable time—be cautious about this today. Your spouse may surprise you with something special. Spending extra time with family can sometimes lead to minor disagreements, so try to maintain harmony. Remedy: Seek blessings from your elder brother to strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 3 p.m.