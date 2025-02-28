Aries: The needs of others may take precedence over your self-care today. Don't suppress your feelings—engage in activities you enjoy to unwind. Those involved in the milk industry could see financial gains. This is an ideal day to attract attention effortlessly. You will also realize the depth of your partner's love. Spending time with family to discuss important matters may lead to some discomfort, but a solution will emerge. Married life will bring its own joys today. Be cautious while driving, as someone else's carelessness could cause trouble. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket for good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.