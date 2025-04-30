Aries: Your kind and caring nature will bring joy today. If you want to be financially secure in the future, start saving money now. Before making any changes at home, be sure everyone agrees. You may receive gifts from your loved one, making the day more special. Don’t give excuses at work—focus on your duties to stay in your boss’s good books. Shopping and other tasks will keep you busy today. Someone close may do something sweet that will make your partner fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Always wear clean and well-ironed clothes to please Venus, which can bring positive results in your career.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.