Aries: Your friends will be supportive and bring happiness today. However, be cautious at work, as a colleague might try to take something valuable from you. Make sure to keep an eye on your belongings. The evening will be busy with visiting guests. Set aside any anxieties and enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. When it comes to important business decisions, trust your own judgment rather than giving in to external pressure. Today, housewives under this zodiac sign might get a chance to relax and watch a movie or spend time on their phones after finishing household tasks. It’s a day filled with love and excitement! Expect a memorable, affectionate time with your spouse. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your home altar or pooja room and offer daily prayers for a prosperous financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.