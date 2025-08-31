Aries: Take care of your health today, as negligence may lead to problems. Financial dealings will continue throughout the day, but by evening, you are likely to save a fair amount. Be patient with children and those who lack experience. You may feel restless without the presence of a loved one. Progress in your work is on the cards. Avoid companies that could harm your image. By the end of the day, your life partner may cheer you up with pleasant surprises. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree the next morning. This practice is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.