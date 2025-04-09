Aries: You’ll need to use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to deal with the issues bothering you. A family function at home might lead to high expenses, which could strain your finances. However, your cheerful and witty nature will bring positive vibes to your surroundings. If you're going on a date today, avoid discussing sensitive or controversial topics. At work, support from both seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. You may feel nostalgic today and want to relive the activities you enjoyed in your childhood. Meanwhile, someone might show too much interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realise there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, include moderate amounts of spices (garam masala), dry fruits, and jaggery in your daily cooking.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.