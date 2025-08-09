Aries: Your spouse’s loyal heart and courageous spirit will bring you joy today. However, be cautious, as there is a possibility of financial loss—stay alert while making transactions or signing important documents. An unexpected message from your children may fill your day with happiness. Love could strike at first sight for some. For a few, sudden travel plans may turn out to be tiring and stressful. On the brighter side, you and your spouse are likely to create a cherished memory that you will treasure for years. Meeting an old friend after a long time may also remind you how swiftly time flies. Remedy: To attract good financial fortune, refrain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Avoid violent, overly critical, or deceitful behaviour to maintain harmony and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.