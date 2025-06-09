Aries: There are chances that fear may hold you back from chasing your goals today. It’s a good idea to seek proper guidance to overcome this. Financially, things look positive—if someone owed you money, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back today. However, someone close to you may not be completely honest. Use your communication skills to deal with any challenges that come your way. On the romantic front, your love life will feel especially joyful, bringing you a sense of bliss and emotional connection. Attending a lecture or seminar could spark fresh ideas and open up new opportunities. If you're travelling for work, it may benefit you in the long term. Be cautious in your relationship—small arguments with your spouse today could lead to lasting issues if not handled with care. Also, think twice before acting on what others say. Remedy: To improve your health, bury some black kajal (kohl) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.