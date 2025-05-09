Aries: Spending time playing with children will bring you a sense of healing and joy. You’re likely to earn well today, but be careful not to spend it carelessly. An evening out with friends will lift your spirits. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t lose hope—your romantic life will improve with time. Be polite and pleasant to everyone, even those who challenge you—only a few will truly understand what makes you so special. Romance is in the air today, though minor health issues may bother you. Try to control your anger, as you may end up speaking harshly to a family member. Remedy: Wearing black clothes more often can help strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.