Aries: You may face a setback today as health issues could stop you from going on an important assignment. However, try to stay calm and think logically to move ahead. A creditor might visit you seeking loan repayment. Although you may clear the dues, it could lead to financial strain, so avoid taking new loans for now. Work pressure might leave you with little time for family and friends. Do not try to manipulate your partner emotionally. Interestingly, a small good deed at work could turn a rival into a friend. Avoid unnecessary arguments as they may spoil your mood and waste time. Your spouse might feel hurt after learning a secret from your past. Remedy: Donate black grams, Bengal grams, black clothes, and mustard oil to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.