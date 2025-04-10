Aries: Your short temper might land you in trouble, so try to stay calm. If you invest your savings in safe and steady options, you could earn good returns. It’s a great day to engage in activities involving youngsters. You and your partner are likely to feel deeply connected today and enjoy a special romantic bond. If you're thinking about starting a new business partnership, make sure to gather all necessary information before committing. You might end up spending too much time on unimportant things today, so try to stay focused. Intimacy with your life partner will be most fulfilling when there is a strong emotional connection. Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight. Later, mix that water with your bath water to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 p.m.